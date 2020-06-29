COVID-19 recovery rate in India improves to 58.67%

In the past 24 hours, 12,010 people have recovered from Covid-19 and with this the recovery rate has reached 58.67 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research, ICMR said that one lakh 70 thousand 560 tests of corona virus samples were conducted by the various laboratories in the country within 24 hours. So far, 83 lakh 98 thousand 362 tests have been conducted.

ICMR is continuously scaling up its testing facilities for Covid-19 by giving approval to government and private laboratories. As of now, total one thousand 47 laboratories across India have been given approval to conduct the test for Covid-19. This includes 760 government laboratories and 287 private laboratory chains.