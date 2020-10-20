COVID-19 recovery rate in country reaches 88.63 % | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

With a high number of COVID patients recovering every day and the sustained fall in the mortality rate, India’s steady trend of registering dipping active cases continues.



In another achievement, the percentage active cases have fallen below 10 per cent. The total positive cases of the country today are less than 7.5 lakh and comprise merely 9.85 per cent of the total cases.



Health Ministry said, this is the result of collaborative, focused and effective action by States and Union Territories under the Centre’s strategy of comprehensive and high countrywide testing, prompt and effective surveillance and tracking, quick hospitalization and effective adherence of the Standard Treatment Protocol issued by the Centre.



The slide in active cases in supplemented by an exponential rise in recoveries. The total recovered cases have crossed 67 lakhs. The difference between active cases and recovered cases is consistently increasing and stands at 59,84,790 today.

