COVID-19 recovery rate in country reaches 83.33%

Health Ministry data said, the number of recoveries surged to 51,87,825 pushing the recovery rate to 83.33 per cent.



The total number of Corona virus cases mounted to 62,25,763, while the death toll climbed to 97,497 with 1,179 people succumbing to the disease in a day.



There are 9,40,441 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 15.11 per cent of the total caseload.



The case fatality rate stands at 1.57 per cent.



According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 7,41,96,729 samples have been tested for detection of Corona virus infection with 10,86,688 samples being tested on Tuesday.



