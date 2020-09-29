COVID-19 recovery rate in country reaches 83.01 %

With recovery of nearly 85 thousand people in the last 24 hours the total number of recovered patients in the country has crossed 51 lakh mark.

The overall recovery rate has now reached at 83.01 per cent. Health Ministry has said that the gap between recovered cases and active cases is progressively growing wide.

The constant increase in recoveries have ensured that the actual caseload of the country has reduced and currently comprises only 15.42 per cent of the total positive cases. The number of recovered patients has overtaken the active cases by more than 5 times.

Unprecedented surge in COVID Recoveries with more than 100 per cent increase in patients recovered and discharged in the last one month has also been reported.

Health Ministry has informed that the sustained high recovery rate is fuelled by 9 states and union territories reporting recovery rate of over 80 per cent. These states include Bihar, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Rajasthan and Gujarat among others. The ministry has informed that aggressive measures towards early identification, prompt and effective treatment and enhanced clinical skills of ICU doctors have actively led to progressive enhancement of India’s Total Recoveries.

Early identification through aggressive and wide scale testing, prompt and effective treatment in hospitals and supervised home as well as facility isolations, have actively led to a high recovery rate in the country.

Currently, India’s Case Fatality Rate stands at 1.57 per cent. India has progressively maintained a low Case Fatality Rate compared to the global average.

In the last 24 hours, 70,589 new cases have been reported taking the total number of positive cases reported in the country so far to 61,45,292.

Presently, the total number of active corona cases in the country is 9,47, 576. In the last 24 hours, 776 deaths have been reported taking the toll to 96,318.