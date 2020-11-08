COVID-19 recovery rate in country improves further to 92.49%

With recovery of more than 78.68 lakh people so far, the national recovery rate has reached 92.49 per cent.

49,082 people recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours.

With a high number of COVID patients recovering every day along with a steadily falling and sustained low mortality rate, India’s trend of registering decreasing active cases continues.

The active caseload of the country has further fallen to 6.03 per cent.

The Health Ministry said, the fatality rate which stands at 1.48 per cent.

MOHFW: Fatality Rate is 1.48% on a steady decline

Along with this, The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has said that, another milestone crossed by India.

Globally, India continues to report one of the lowest mortality rates. 22 States/Union Territories are demonstrating case fatality rate less than the national average even.

According to the Indian Council of Medical research data, 11 crore 77 lakhs 36 Thousand 791 tests have been conducted so far.

In past 24 hours, 11 Lakh 94 Thousand 487 tests have been conducted.