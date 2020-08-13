COVID-19 recovery rate in country crosses 70 pct

The Union Health Ministry said, the recovery of over 16 lakh 95 thousand patients has been made possible because of the policy of Testing aggressively, Tracking comprehensively and Treating efficiently.

During the last 24 hours, 56 thousand 383 people have been recovered. COVID-19 Recovery Rate has scaled another high of 70.77 per cent.

The active cases has also reduced and currently comprises only 27.27 per cent of the total positive cases.

The Ministry said, India has one of the lowest COVID-19 mortality globally with less than 2 per cent Case Fatality Rate. It said, as a result of supervised home isolation and effective clinical treatment, many States and Union Territories have lower than the national Case Fatality Rate.