COVID-19 recovery rate improves to over 58 pct in country; 2,85,637 people cured so far

During the last twenty four hours, 13 thousand 940 people have recovered from Covid-19. Presently, the total number of active corona cases in the country is one lakh 89 thousand 463.

The Health and Family Welfare Ministry said, 17 thousand 296 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the country in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases to four lakh 90 thousand 401. This is the highest spike in fresh cases since the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic in India. 407 deaths have been reported in a single day taking the nationwide toll to 15 thousand 301.

The Indian Council of Medical Research, ICMR has said that a total of two lakh 15 thousand 446 tests of corona virus samples were conducted by various laboratories in the country in the last 24 hours. This is the highest number of tests conducted by the laboratories in the country since the outbreak of Covid-19 in India. So far, 77 lakh 76 thousand 228 tests have been conducted.

ICMR is continuously ramping up its testing facilities for Covid-19 by giving approval to government and private laboratories. As of now, total one thousand sixteen laboratories across India have been given approval to conduct the test for Covid-19 including 737 government laboratories and 279 private laboratory chains.