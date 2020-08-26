COVID-19 recovery rate improves to around 76 percent; over 3.5 crore people tested in country so far

The number of recovered patients as on date in the country is 3.41 times the number of active cases. There has been more than 100 per cent hike in the recoveries in the last 25 days. The case fatality rate also continues to show steady decline and now stands at 1.84 per cent. Nearly 30 States and Union Territories in the country have even lower fatality rate than the national average.

The Health Ministry said that over 60 thousand new cases of Covid-19 have been registered in the country in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 31 lakh 67 thousand 324. Presently, the total number of active corona cases in the country is 7 lakh 4 thousand 348. In a single day, 848 deaths have also been reported taking the toll to 58 thousand 390.

India is continuously stepping up it’s COVID testing capacity. In the last 24 hours, more than 9 lakh 25 thousand samples were tested taking the cumulative testing numbers till date to 3 crore 68 lakh 27 thousand 520. The positivity rate continues to record decline despite increased testing and stands at around 7.5 per cent. Tests done per million of the population in the country has also scaled a new peak of being over 26 thousand.

The Union Health Ministry informed that the remarkable feat has been achieved by rigorously following the “Test, Track and Treat” strategy. It said, early identification through Testing, Surveillance and contact tracing along with focus on timely and appropriate clinical treatment of COVID-19 patients has ensured that only a small proportion of active cases require ventilator support.