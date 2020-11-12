COVID-19 recovery rate improves to 92.89 pct in country

During the past 24 hours, 47 thousand 905 new cases were reported taking the total number of positive cases to over 86 lakh.



The Ministry said, 10 States and Union Territories have reported 78 per cent of the new cases. Delhi witnessed another spike and reported the highest tally so far with eight thousand 593 new cases. Delhi is followed by Kerala with around seven thousand cases and Maharashtra with four thousand 907 cases.



