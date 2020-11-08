COVID-19: Recovery rate improves to 92.49 per cent

The Health Ministry said, during the last 24 hours, more than 49 thousand COVID patients have recovered. The total number of recoveries has gone up to over 78 lakh 68 thousand.

The actual caseload currently comprises only 6.03 per cent of the total positive cases. Presently, the total number of active cases in the country is around five lakh 12 thousand.

During the past 24 hours, 45 thousand 674 new cases were reported taking the total number of positive cases in the country to over 85 lakh.

The Ministry said that effective implementation of the strategic and graded Test, Track and Treat approach has led to higher recoveries and lower fatality.

Currently, India’s Case Fatality Rate is at 1.48 per cent, which is one of the lowest globally. During the last 24 hours, 559 deaths were reported taking the toll to one lakh 26 thousand 121.

According to Indian Council of Medical Research, more than 11 lakh 94 thousand tests were conducted during the last 24 hours. The total number of samples tested so far has reached 11 crore 77 lakh.