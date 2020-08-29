Home / HEADLINES / INDIA / COVID-19 recovery rate improves to 76.47 %

In the last 24 hours, 65 thousand and 50  COVID patients have  recovered and were discharged from the hospitals. The Health Ministry said, the total number of recoveries has reached over 26 lakh 48 thousand and 998. It said, the constantly increasing recoveries have ensured that the actual caseload of the country has reduced and currently comprises only 21.72 per cent of the total positive cases.

It said, effective implementation of Centre’s strategic and graded ‘Test,Track and Treat’ approach has led to higher recoveries and lower fatality. Currently, India’s Case Fatality Rate is at 1.81 per cent.

The total number of positive cases of COVID-19 infection in the country is  34 lakh 63 thousand and 972. Presently, the total number of active corona cases in the country is 7 lakh 52 thousand and 424. In the last 24 hours,  1021 deaths have also been reported taking the toll to 62 thousand 550.

