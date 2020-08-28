COVID-19 recovery rate improves to 76.24 per cent

Around 60 thousand 177 COVID patients recovered during the last 24 hours. Health Ministry said, the total number of recoveries has reached over 25 lakh 83 thousand.

Health Ministry said the constantly increasing recoveries have ensured that the actual caseload of the country has reduced and currently comprises only 21.93 per cent of the total positive cases.

It said, effective implementation of Centre’s strategic and graded ‘Test,Track and Treat’ approach has led to higher recoveries and lower fatality. Currently, India’s Case Fatality Rate is at 1.83 per cent, which is one of the lowest globally.

According to Indian Council of Medical Research, during the last 24 hours, more than nine lakh tests were conducted. The total number of samples tested so far has reached over three crore 94 lakhs.

The testing strategy also ensured a steady expansion of the national lab network. Today, with 998 labs in the government sector and 566 private labs, one thousand 564 labs are providing comprehensive testing facilities to the people.