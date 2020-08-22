COVID-19 recovery rate improves to 74.69 per cent

Presently, the total number of active cases in the country is over 6,00,097. During the last 24 hours, 945 deaths were reported taking the toll to 55,794. With a spike of 69,874 infections in a day, India’s COVID-19 tally increased to 29,75,701. There are 6,97,330 active cases of Coronavirus infection in the country.

The case fatality rate continues to show steady decline and now stands at 1.87 per cent. India has crossed the milestone of conducting 10 lakh COVID-19 tests in a single day. The Health Ministry said, during the last 24 hours, more than 10,23,000 people were tested. This has taken the cumulative tests to over 3 crore 44 lakh.

A 10,23,836 samples were tested yesterday, the highest done in a day so far. The Health Ministry said, early identification through testing, prompt and effective treatment through supervised home isolation and quality medical care with innovative graded policy measures have resulted in almost 100 per cent increase in recovered cases in the last 21 days