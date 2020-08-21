COVID 19 recovery rate improves to 74.30 per cent

The Health Ministry said that 68 thousand 898 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in the country in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 29 lakh five thousand 823.

Presently, the total number of active cases in the country is six lakh 92 thousand 28. During the last 24 hours, 983 deaths were reported taking the toll to 54 thousand 849.

Indian Council of Medical Research, ICMR said that till yesterday, three crore 34 lakh 67 thousand two hundred 37 tests were conducted. Of these, eight lakh five thousand nine hundred 85 tests were conducted yesterday alone. The number of COVID-19 sample testing labs across the country has increased to 1504.