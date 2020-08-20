COVID-19 recovery rate improves to 73.64%

The recovery rate continues to register it’s upward trend and stands at 73.64 per cent as on Wednesday.



India registered over 60 thousand recoveries in the last 24 hours, which is also the highest number of recoveries from COVID-19 in a single day.



So far, a total of 20 lakh 37 thousand 870 people have recovered in the country.



The case fatality rate continues to show steady decline and now stands at 1.91 per cent. Nearly 30 States and Union Territories in the country have even lower fatality rate than the national average.



The Health Ministry said that around 64 thousand new cases of COVID-19 were registered in the country in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 27 lakh 67 thousand 274.



The positivity rate is also witnessing a steady decline and now stands at around 7.72 per cent of the total samples tested for COVID. Presently, the total number of active cases in the country is six lakh 76 thousand 514.



In a single day, one thousand 92 deaths were reported taking the toll to 52 thousand 889.

Please share this news







