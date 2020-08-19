COVID-19 recovery rate improves to 73.64% in India

The recovery rate continues to register it’s upward trend and stands at 73.64 per cent as on Wednesday.

India registered over 60 thousand recoveries in the last 24 hours, which is also the highest number of recoveries from COVID-19 in a single day. So far, a total of 20 lakh 37 thousand 870 people have recovered in the country. The case fatality rate continues to show steady decline and now stands at 1.91 per cent. Nearly 30 States and Union Territories in the country have even lower fatality rates than the national average.

The Health Ministry said that around 64 thousand new cases of COVID-19 were registered in the country in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 27 lakh 67 thousand 274. The positivity rate is also witnessing a steady decline and now stands at around 7.72 per cent of the total samples tested for COVID. Presently, the total number of active cases in the country is six lakh 76 thousand 514.

In a single day, one thousand 92 deaths were reported taking the toll to 52 thousand 889.

India is continuously stepping up it’s COVID testing capacity. Over eight lakh samples were tested in the country in the last 24 hours. The Union Health Ministry said that it is rigorously following the ‘Test, Track and Treat’ strategy. It said that the strong resolve and determination of the Union Government along with the States and Union Territories have resulted in rapidly increasing the number of tests done per day.

The week-wise average daily tests conducted has witnessed a sharp increase from around 2.3 lakh in the first week of July 2020 to around eight lakh in the current week.

With eight lakh one thousand 518 tests yesterday, the cumulative COVID sample tests done so far in the country have further risen to reach three crore 17 lakhs 42 thousand 782 tests.

The Government said that the strong determinant of this milestone has been a sustained expansion of testing labs across the country. From merely one lab in January this year, the country today has one thousand 486 labs. Out of these, 975 are government labs while the remaining 511 are private labs.