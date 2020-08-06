COVID-19 recovery rate improves to 67.61 % in India

A total of 13 lakh 28 thousand 336 people have recovered so far. In the past 24 hours, 46 thousand 121 recoveries have been reported across the country. With this, the recovery rate has improved to 67.61 per cent. The case fatality rate has further declined to 2.07 per cent in the country.

The Health and Family Welfare Ministry today said, a total of 56 thousand 282 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the country within 24 hour taking the total number of cases to 19 lakh 64 thousand 536. Presently, the total number of active corona cases in the country is five lakh 95 thousand 501. 904 deaths have also been reported in a single day, taking the nationwide toll to 40 thousand 699.

India achieved a remarkable feat today by performing the highest numbers of Covid-19 tests in a single day. A record six lakh 64 thousand 949 tests were conducted by various laboratories yesterday. More than two crore 21 lakh tests have been conducted in the country so far. This is the third consecutive day when the laboratories conducted more than six lakh tests in a single day across the country.

Starting from less than 100 tests per day, a multiple fold increase in a few months was made possible by dedicated teams of research institutions, medical colleges, testing laboratories, Ministries, airlines and postal services. The Central government in collaboration with the governments of States and Union Territories adopted the strategy of aggressive testing, tracking and treatment to deal with the coronavirus crisis.

In January this year, there was only one testing laboratory for COVID-19 in India. Now, 1370 government and private laboratory chains are conducting tests for coronavirus samples across the country. ICMR is continuously ramping up its testing capabilities by approving new laboratories, RT-PCR kits, True Nat Test, CBNAAT Test and rapid antigen test kits. The Health Ministry and ICMR have asked the States and Union Territories to include additional testing methods to improve the availability of testing.