COVID-19 recovery rate improves to 64.51%

A total of nine lakh 88 thousand 29 people have recovered in the country so far and 35 thousand 286 recoveries were reported during the last 24 hours. With this, the recovery rate improved to 64.51 per cent in the country. The case fatality rate has declined to 2.23 per cent.

The Health Ministry said, 48 thousand 513 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in the country in one day taking the total number of cases to 15 lakh 31 thousand 669.

Presently, the total number of active cases in the country is five lakh nine thousand 447. In a single day, 768 deaths were reported taking the toll to 34 thousand 193. Meanwhile, Indian Council of Medical Research said that a record four lakh eight thousand 855 tests were conducted by various laboratories in the last 24 hours.

So far, one crore 77 lakh 43 thousand 740 tests have been conducted.

Delhi stands at top position with 88.83 per cent recovery rate. Ladakh, Haryana, Assam and Telangana are other top performing States and Union Territories wherein the recovery rate is above 73 per cent.

Nearly, 16 States and Union Territories have better recovery rates than the national average of 64.51 per cent. Maximum number of people have recovered in Maharashtra followed by Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Andhra Pradesh.

In terms of fatality rate, there are 29 States and Union Territories which have lower fatality rates than the national average. In the total active cases, around 70 per cent caseloads are from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

