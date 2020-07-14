COVID-19 recovery rate improves to 63.02% in India

In the past 24 hours, 17,989 people have recovered from Covid-19. Presently, the total number of active cases is three lakh 11 thousand 565.



The Health and Family Welfare Ministry said, a total of 28,498 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the country in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases to nine lakh six thousand 752. In a single day, 553 deaths have been reported taking the nationwide toll to 23,727. The case fatality rate in the country is 2.61 per cent. 30 States and Union Territories have lower fatality rate than the national average.



In terms of recovery rate, top five States and Union Territories are – Ladakh, Delhi, Uttrakhand, Chhattisgarh and Haryana wherein the recovery rate is above 75 per cent. When it comes to the number of people recovered from Covid-19, Maharashtra stands at top position followed by Tamil Nadu and Delhi. There are 20 States and Union Territories that have better recovery rate than the national average of 63.02 per cent. The least recovery rate is reported from Meghalaya followed by Arunachal Pradesh and Karnataka.



Indian Council of Medical Research, ICMR said that a total of 2,86,247 tests were conducted by various laboratories in the country in the last 24 hours. This is the highest number of tests conducted in the country in one day since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country. So far, 1,20,92,503 tests have been conducted. As of now, a total of one thousand 206 laboratories across India have been given approval to conduct Covid-19 tests that include 853 government laboratories and 353 private laboratory chains.

