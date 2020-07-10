COVID-19 recovery rate improves to 62.42 %

In the past 24 hours alone 19 thousand 135 people have recovered from the highly infectious disease. Presently, the total number of active corona cases in the country is two lakh 76 thousand 685.

The Health and Family Welfare Ministry said, a total of 26 thousand 506 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the country in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases to seven lakh 93 thousand 802. This is the highest spike of cases recorded in India since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country. In a single day, 475 deaths have also been reported taking the nationwide toll to 21 thousand 604.

The Indian Council of Medical Research, ICMR informed that a total of one crore 10 lakh 24 thousand 491 tests have been conducted in the country since the outbreak of Covid 19. A total of two lakh 83 thousand 659 tests were conducted by various laboratories in the country in the last 24 hours. This is the highest number of tests conducted by the laboratories in one day since the outbreak of Covid-19.

ICMR is continuously ramping up its testing facilities for Covid-19 by giving approval to government and private laboratories. As of now,a total of one thousand one hundred 169 laboratories across India have been given approval to conduct Covid-19 tests including 835 government laboratories and 334 private laboratory chains.