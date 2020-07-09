COVID-19 recovery rate improves to 62.08%

In the past 24 hours alone, 19 thousand 547 people have recovered from CORONAVIRUS.

The Health and Family Welfare Ministry said, a total of 24 thousand 879 new cases have been reported in the country in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases to seven lakh 67 thousand 296. This is the highest number of fresh cases recorded in India since the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

In a single day, 487 deaths have been reported taking the nationwide toll to 21 thousand 129. Presently, the total number of active corona cases in the country is two lakh 69 thousand 789.

Indian Council of Medical Research, ICMR said that a total of two lakh 67 thousand 61 tests of corona virus samples were conducted by various laboratories in the country in 24 hours. This is the highest number of tests conducted by the laboratories in the country in one day since the outbreak of the pandemic.

So far, one crore seven lakh 40 thousand 832 tests have been conducted.

ICMR is continuously increasing its testing facilities for Covid-19 by giving approval to government and private laboratories. As of now, one thousand one hundred 32 laboratories across India have been given approval to conduct Covid-19 tests that includes 805 government laboratories and 327 private laboratory chains.