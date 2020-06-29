COVID-19 recovery rate improves to 58.67 percent in country

The Health and Family Welfare Ministry said, a total of 19 thousand 459 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the country within 24 hours taking the total number of cases to five lakh 48 thousand 318. In a single day, 380 deaths have been reported taking the nationwide toll to 16 thousand 475. Presently, the total number of active corona cases in the country is two lakh 10 thousand 120.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research, ICMR said that one lakh 70 thousand 560 tests of corona virus samples were conducted by the various laboratories in the country within 24 hours. So far, 83 lakh 98 thousand 362 tests have been conducted.