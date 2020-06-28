Covid-19 recovery rate improves to 58.56%; Over 3,09,700 people cured so far

Union Health Ministry said, the graded, pre-emptive and pro-active steps taken by the Centre along with the States and Union Territories for prevention, containment and management of COVID-19 are showing encouraging results.

A total of over three lakh nine thousand patients have been cured of COVID-19. The recovery rate has improved to 58.56 per cent. During the last 24 hours, a total of 13 thousand 832 COVID-19 patients have been cured.



The Ministry said, presently, there are over two lakh active cases and all are under active medical supervision. India now has one thousand 36 diagnostic labs dedicated to COVID-19.

This includes 749 in the government sector and 287 private labs. The samples tested in the last 24 hours have further increased to over two lakh 31 thousand. The total number of samples tested till date is over 82 lakh.



Health Ministry said, the COVID related health infrastructure has been strengthened with the availability of one thousand 55 dedicated COVID Hospitals with over one lakh 77 thousand isolation beds, over 23 thousand ICU beds and over 78 thousand oxygen supported beds.

The Ministry said, two thousand 400 dedicated COVID Health Centres have also been operationalised.



More than nine thousand 500 COVID Care Centres with over eight lakh 34 thousand beds are now available to combat COVID-19 in the country.

The Centre has also provided more than 187 lakh N95 masks and around 117 lakh Personal Protective Equipments to the States, Union Territories and Central Institutions.

