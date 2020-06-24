COVID-19 recovery rate improves to 56.70 pct in country

During the last twenty four hours, 10 thousand 495 people have recovered from Covid-19. Presently, the total number of active corona cases in the country is one lakh 83 thousand 22.

The Health and Family Welfare Ministry said, 15 thousand 968 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases to four lakh 56 thousand 183. This is the highest spike in fresh cases since the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic in India. In one day, 465 deaths have been reported taking the nationwide toll to 14 thousand 476.

Meanwhile, Indian Council of Medical Research, ICMR said that two lakh 15 thousand 195 tests were conducted by the various laboratories for coronavirus in the country in the last 24 hours. This is the highest number of tests conducted by laboratories in one day. So far, 73 lakh 52 thousand 911 tests have been conducted.

ICMR is continuously ramping up its testing facilities for Covid-19 by giving approval to government and private laboratories. As of now, one thousand laboratories including 730 government laboratories and 270 private laboratory chains across India have been given approval to conduct Covid-19 tests.