COVID-19 recovery rate improves to 52.46 % in country

During the last 24 hours, 10 thousand 215 people have recovered from this infection. Presently, the total number of active Corona cases in the country is one lakh 53 thousand 178.

The Health and Family Welfare Ministry said that 10 thousand 667 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases to three lakh 43 thousand 91 in the country. During the last 24 hours, 380 deaths were registered taking the nationwide toll to nine thousand 900. With this, the case fatality rate reached at 2.88 per cent in the country.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research, ICMR said that a total of one lakh 54 thousand 935 tests of Corona virus were conducted by the various laboratories in the country within the last 24 hours. So far, 59 lakh 21 thousand 69 tests have been conducted. ICMR is continuously scaling up its testing facilities for COVID-19 by giving approval to government and private laboratories. As of now, total 907 laboratories across India have been given approval to conduct the test for COVID-19 including 659 government laboratories and 248 private laboratory chains.