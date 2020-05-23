COVID-19 recovery rate improves to 41% in the country

Health Ministry said that during the last 24 hours, 3, 234 people have recovered. It said, case mortality rate has been improved in the country and has reached to 3.02 per cent. The ministry further said, government is focusing on worst affected districts with the coordination of state governments.



Member (Health) in NITI Aayog, Dr. V K Paul said, one crore treatments have been done under the Ayushman Bharat, Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana which is a great achievement. He said, 14 thousand Health and Wellness centres have been commissioned so far. He said, decision of lockdown has been taken in a timely manner and it proved beneficial for the public to restrict the expansion of the corona virus in the country.



Paul said, doubling rate of Covid-19 cases was 3.4 days when lockdown was started and it is now at 13.3 days. Government said that Ministry of Statistics and Indian Statistical Institute study found that around 20 lakh people were saved from COVID-19 and 54 thousand deaths were averted due to lockdown.

Please share this news







