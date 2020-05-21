COVID-19 recovery rate improves to 40.31 per cent

During the last twenty four hours, three thousand two people have recovered and five thousand 609 fresh cases of Covid-19 have been reported taking the total number of cases to one lakh 12 thousand 359.

A total 132 deaths have been registered in last 24 hours taking the nationwide toll to three thousand 435. At present, mortality rate in India is 3.06 percent, which is much lower in comparison to the global mortality rate of 6.65 per cent.

Elderly people above 60 years and people having co-morbidities are identified as high risks groups for COVID-19 which constitute 50.5 per cent of the total mortality rate of India.

A total one lakh three thousand 532 samples of corona virus were tested in the last 24 hours. Indian Council of Medical Research said that the total number of tests reached to 26 lakh 15 thousand 920 in the country.

Meanwhile, ICMR is continuously scaling up its testing facilities for Covid-19 by giving approval to government and private laboratories.

As of now, total 567 laboratories across India have been given approval to conduct the test for Covid-19 including 396 government laboratories and 173 private laboratories’ chains.

Health Ministry said that at present, India has 63 thousand 624 active cases and these are all under active medical supervision.

Of the active cases, only 2.94 per cent of the cases are in ICU. It added, 3 thousand 27 dedicated Covid hospitals and health centres along with more than 6 lakh 50 thousand Covid Care Centres have been identified.

More than 2.81 lakh isolation beds and 11 thousand 387 oxygen supported beds have already been identified in dedicated Covid hospitals and health centres.

Ministry said, government has supplied 65 lakh PPE coveralls and more than one crore N95 masks to the states. In addition, the government is involving epidemiologists at all levels in order to combat Covid-19.