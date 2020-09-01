COVID-19 recovery rate further improves to 76.94 pct in country

The Health Ministry said, the total number of recoveries has reached over 28 lakh 39 thousand and 882. It said, the constantly increasing recoveries have ensured that the actual caseload of the country has reduced and currently comprises only 21.29 per cent of the total positive cases. It said, effective implementation of Centre’s strategic and graded ‘Test,Track and Treat’ approach has led to higher recoveries and lower fatality.

The Health Ministry today said that average daily recovered cases week wise have grown 4 times from 15 thousand in 1st week of July to 61 thousand 7 hundred in last week of August. In a tweet, the Ministry said, the steep rise in COVID19 recoveries indicates that India’s collaborative, graded and evolving response strategy has borne results.

Currently, India’s Case Fatality Rate is at 1.77 per cent.In the last 24 hours, 69 thousand 921 new cases have been reported taking the total number of positive cases to 36 lakh 91 thousand 166.

Presently, the total number of active corona cases in the country is 7 lakh 85 thousand and 996. In the last 24 hours, 819 deaths have also been reported taking the toll to 65 thousand 288.

During the last 24 hours, more than 10 lakh 16 thousand tests were conducted. The total number of samples tested so far has reached over four crore 33 lakh.

Nearly 10 lakh 17 thousand COVID samples were tested in the country in the last 24 hours. India has witnessed a significant rise in it’s COVID testing capacity in the last 5 months. From just 160 labs testing Covid samples on 23rd of March this year, the country on Tuesday has one thousand 596 labs. Out of these one thousand six are government labs while the remaining 590 are private.

So far, with an overall testing figure of nearly 4 crore 33 lakh 25 thousand, the nation has also been able to maintain a remarkably low positivity rate of around 8.5 per cent. Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh have recorded a positivity rate even lower than 5 per cent.

In another row of achievements, all States and Union Territories have surpassed the 140 tests per day over per million population as advised by the WHO.

The national average of tests conducted per million of the population on a single day scaled a new peak of being at nearly 545. Goa, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi and Odisha have conducted over 900 tests per million of their population. Around seven other states as well have registered higher testing figures per million of their population than the national average.

The Union Health Ministry informed that the remarkable feat has been achieved by rigorously following the “Test, Track and Treat” strategy. The week-wise average daily tests conducted in the country has also witnessed a sharp increase from around 2.3 lakh in the first week of July to around 9 lakh in the current week.