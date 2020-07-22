Covid-19 recovery rate crosses 63.12% in India

With this, the recovery rate reached 63.12 per cent. The Health and Family Welfare Ministry said, a record 28 thousand 472 people have recovered in the past 24 hours. Presently, the total number of active corona cases in the country is four lakh 11 thousand 133.

The Health Ministry said, a total of 37 thousand 724 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the country within 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 11 lakh 92 thousand 915. In a single day, 648 deaths have been reported taking the nationwide toll to 28 thousand 732. However, the case fatality rate is continuously declining in the country and it reached 2.4 per cent.

Meanwhile, Indian Council of Medical Research, ICMR said that a total of three lakh 43 thousand 243 tests of corona virus samples were conducted by the various laboratories within 24 hours. So far, laboratories have conducted one crore 47 lakh 24 thousand 546 tests. ICMR is continuously ramping up the testing facilities in the country. At present, a total of one thousand 276 laboratories across India are conducting the tests for Covid-19 including 892 government laboratories and 384 private laboratories’ chains.

AIR correspondent reports that in terms of recovery rate of coronavirus cases, Delhi is at the top with 84.82 per cent recovery rate followed by Ladakh, Telangana, Haryana and Andaman and Nicobar Islands. In these five States and Union Territories the recovery rate is above 75 per cent. 19 States and Union Territories have better recovery rates than the national average of 63.12 per cent. In terms of number of people recovered from Covid-19, Maharashtra is leading the tally followed by Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Telangana.

There are 29 States and Union Territories which have lower fatality rates than the national average of fatality rate 2.4 per cent. In the total active cases, above 68 per cent caseloads are from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.