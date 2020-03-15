COVID-19: PM Modi to address SAARC leaders today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead India at the video conference of all SAARC member countries to chalk out a common strong strategy to fight COVID-19 in the region on Sunday.

He had on Friday expressed desire that the leadership of SAARC nations should chalk out a strong strategy to fight Coronavirus.

In a series of tweets, PM Modi suggested that there should be a discussion through video conferencing.

I would like to propose that the leadership of SAARC nations chalk out a strong strategy to fight Coronavirus. We could discuss, via video conferencing, ways to keep our citizens healthy. Together, we can set an example to the world, and contribute to a healthier planet. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2020

He said, an example can be set to the world and South Asia, which is home to a significant number of the global population and we should leave no stone unturned to ensure that people are healthy.