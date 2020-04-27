COVID-19: PM Modi holds virtual meet with State CMs

This was Prime Minister’s third video conference with the Chief Ministers after the announcement of nationwide lockdown last month.

In the video conference, PM said, “Lockdown has yielded positive results, country has managed to save thousands of lives in the past 1.5 months. Our aim must be rapid response, need to follow mantra of do gaz doori. Efforts of states should be directed towards converting the red zones into orange and thereafter to green zones.”

PM Modi also said, “We have to be brave and bring in reforms that touch the lives of common citizens. We have to give importance to the economy as well as continue the fight against COVID-19.”

He highlighted the importance for states to enforce guidelines strictly in the hotspots i.e. the red zone areas. He stated that the efforts of the states should be directed towards converting the red zones into orange and thereafter to green zones.

On the issue of getting back Indians who are overseas, he said that this has to be done keeping in mind the fact that they don’t get inconvenienced and their families are not under any risk. Prime Minister also urged Chief Ministers to factor in the changes in weather – advent of summer and monsoon – and the illnesses that can potentially come in this season, while strategizing ahead.

The Chief Ministers praised the leadership of the Prime Minister during this period of crisis, and also highlighted the efforts undertaken by them in containing the virus. They spoke about the need to keep a close vigil on international borders, and also on addressing the economic challenge and ways to further boost health infrastructure. The leaders expressed gratitude towards the police force and medical staff for the exemplary work done by them in the fight against COVID-19.

In his monthly radio address ‘Mann ki Baat’ on Sunday, the Prime Minister said the country is in the middle of a war and asserted that people have to continue being careful and take precautions. His note of caution came amidst gradual exemptions being granted by the Centre and States to revive economic activities. Centre and the States have been giving gradual exemptions to boost economic activities and to provide relief to people.

The last video conference was held on 11th April, when several Chief Ministers had suggested PM Modi to extend the initial 21-day lockdown. Three days later, the Prime Minister announced that extension of lockdown till 3rd of May.