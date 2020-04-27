COVID-19: PM Modi holds video conference with State CMs

The Prime Minister’s third video conference with the Chief Ministers after the announcement of nationwide lockdown last month. The last video conference was held on 11th April, when several Chief Ministers had suggested PM Modi to extend the initial 21-day lockdown. Three days later, the Prime Minister announced that extension of lockdown till 3rd of May.

In his monthly radio address ‘Mann ki Baat’ on Sunday, the Prime Minister said the country is in the middle of a war and asserted that people have to continue being careful and take precautions. His note of caution came amidst gradual exemptions being granted by the Centre and States to revive economic activities. Centre and the States have been giving gradual exemptions to boost economic activities and to provide relief to people.