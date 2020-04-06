COVID-19: PM Modi holds telephonic conversation with Australian premier

The two leaders discussed the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and the domestic response strategies being adopted by their respective governments.

They agreed on the importance of bilateral experience-sharing in the context of this health crisis, including through collaborative research efforts.

Prime Minister conveyed that Government of India stands ready to provide necessary facilitation and support to any Australian citizens stranded in India due to travel restrictions.

Prime Minister Morrison similarly assured that the Indian community in Australia, including Indian students, would continue to be valued as a vibrant part of Australian society.

Both leaders agreed to remain attentive to the wider significance of the India-Australia partnership, including in the Indo-Pacific region, even as they focus on solving the present health crisis.