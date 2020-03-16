COVID-19: PM Modi hails contribution of health workers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken to twitter to highlight the improtance of community participation in fighting Coronavirus.

PM said that many people are highlighting the different aspects of how India is combating COVID-19. He added that this act of appreciation is certainly boosting the morale of all those doctors, nurses, municipal workers, airport staff and all other remarkable people at the forefront of fighting COVID-19. #IndiaFightsCorona

Later, In a series of tweets, PM stressed on that the coordinated efforts of different agencies in this curial phase.

He said

— At all levels, various authorities are working in sync to ensure COVID-19 does not spread.

No stone is being left unturned to ensure people are healthy.

Responsible citizens can add great strength to the fight against COVID-19.

I am sure our citizens will not do any thing that puts the lives of others in danger.

Our doctors, nurses, healthcare workers are putting great efforts. They are out there, helping people.

Doing our best to ensure everyone is healthy and those showing symptoms get proper care.

It is a united and coordinated response from everyone. This shows the strong spirit of our nation in such situations.

“Avoiding non-essential travel and minimising social outings are welcome steps.

