Covid-19: PM chairs meeting of Council of Ministers via video-conference

During the interaction, PM Modi asked ministers to remain in touch with state and district administration to provide solutions to emergent problems and formulate district level micro plans.

PM urged relevant ministries to continuously monitor and ensure that benefits of Garib Kalyan Yojana keep reaching intended beneficiaries in a seamless manner.

PM Modi asked ministers to popularize Aarogya Setu app in the rural areas and grass root institutions. PM asked to explore use of innovative solutions like ‘truck aggregators’ on the lines of app based cab services to connect farmers with Mandis.

PM also asked ministers to identify ten key decisions and ten priority areas of focus for each Ministry once Lockdown ends. Saying ministries should prepare a Business Continuity Plan and be ready to fight the economic impact of COVID-19 on war footing,

Prime minister highlighted the crisis is also an opportunity to boost Make in India and reduce dependence of other countries.

The Prime Minister appreciated the leadership of the ministers and said that the continuous feedback provided by them has been effective in strategizing for tackling COVID-19.

PM said that welfare of farmers is of high importance. PM Modi also said that the government would provide all possible help to farmers in the harvesting season.