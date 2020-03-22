COVID-19: PM appeals migrants not to undertake any journey

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to the migrants to stay put wherever they are and not undertake train and bus journeys to their home due to the fear of coronavirus.

Mr Modi cautioned people against any kind of travel, saying they are playing with their health and also putting their families at risk.

PM’s appeal on Twitter came amid reports of migrants leaving for their homes from big cities, where several cases of coronavirus have been reported. Mr Modi said travelling in a crowded space increase the risk of it’s spread.