COVID-19: Oil firms to give Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia to delivery boys, others in LPG supply chain

LPG being an essential commodity has been exempted from the lock-down, and personnel are required to attend duty during this crisis period to maintain uninterrupted LPG cylinder supplies across the country to all customers.

Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas & Steel Shri Dharmendra Pradhan has welcomed the initiative of the oil companies.

In a Tweet, he said, “Welcome the humanitarian decision taken by Indian Oil, BPCL and HPCL. This gesture of goodwill is a recognition of the services rendered by our personnel in these trying times. Well-being of our workers is of paramount importance, this compassionate move will strengthen the safety nets of our workforce aiding India’s fight against corona.”

