COVID-19: No international flight for one week

India has banned entry of all international commercial passenger flights from March 22 for one week. An official statement said, State Governments will issue appropriate directions so that all citizens above 65 are advised to remain at home.

It excludes public representatives, Government Servants and Medical professionals. Similarly, all children below 10 should be advised to stay at home and not to venture out.

Railways and Civil Aviation will suspend all concessional travel except for students, patients and divyang category.

States are being requested to enforce work for home for private-sector employees except those working in emergency or essential services.

To reduce crowding all Group B and C Central Government employees will be asked to attend offices on alternate week and staggered timings for all employees.