COVID-19: New York area airports launch rapid testing stations

Testing facilities were first made available to workers late last month.

The facilities provided at these airports look much like any doctor’s office, replete with all the necessary diagnostic machines and equipments.

The La Guardia and JFK airports are also in the process of debuting their stations, according to XpresCheck, the testing turnaround will be down to fifteen minutes by the end of the month.

Also, 20 airports have inquired about installing such stations in their terminals. New York has recorded more than 4.73 lakh cases of covid-19 and over 33,000 deaths.

