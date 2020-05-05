COVID-19: More than 3.5 million cases worldwide

On Monday, approximately 35 lakh people have been tested COVID-19 positive and over 2.5 lakh people have lost their lives due to the coronavirus, according to the COVID-19 latest data.

Around 30 per cent of the cases are in America with more than 1,150,000 cases there now. With well over 67,000 people dead.

Spain has more than 217,000 cases. Italy eased its restrictions today with more than 210,000 cases there. The United Kingdom has close to 190,000 cases. France has more than 160,000 infections.



In India, lockdown restrictions have been eased in some areas after dividing the country into three different zones Red, Orange and Green, on the basis of coronavirus spread.