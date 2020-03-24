COVID-19 kills 186 more in France
France’s Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said a virtual lockdown in France imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus could last several more weeks and that his government was tightening restrictions even further.
He said citizens from March 23 would only be able to exercise once a day, within 1 kilometer of their home, and that burial ceremonies would be restricted to 20 people. He added that open-air markets should close.
The coronavirus has killed another 186 people in France, bringing the death toll in the country to 860.