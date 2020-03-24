Home
COVID-19: JK students can tune into radio for lectures
The initiative have been taken to compensate the academic losses of the students due to the closure of schools in view of the virus.
This is an initiative by Radio 98.3 Mirchi in association with Samagra Shiksha to broadcast all lectures of the major subjects of 9th to 11th standard students on Radio 98.3 Mirchi every day from 2 pm.
Besides, broadcast of lectures, the department will also telecast lessons via Doordarshan or from March 26.