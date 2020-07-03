COVID-19: India’s recovery rate crosses 60%

Early detection and timely clinical management of COVID-19 cases have resulted in increasing daily recoveries. During the last 24 hours, a sharp rise of recoveries was observed with 20,033 COVID-19 patients having been cured, taking the cumulative figure to 3,79,891.

Presently, there are 2,27,439 active cases and all are under medical supervision.

Coordinated efforts at all levels of government for prevention, containment and management of COVID-19 are showing good results with consistently increasing gap between Recoveries and Active cases. As on date, there are 1,52,452 recovered cases more than the active COVID-19 cases.

As per the “Test, Trace, Treat” strategy with various measures been taken recently to remove all impediments for COVID-19 testing and facilitation of widespread testing by States/UTs, there has been a steady rise in the samples tested every day with close to 93 lakh samples being tested till date. During the last 24 hours 2,41,576 samples have been tested. The cumulative number of samples tested, as on date, is 92,97,749.

This has also been possible due to the ever expanding network of testing labs in the country. With 775 labs in the government sector and 299 private labs, there are as many as 1074 labs today. These include:

• Real-Time RT PCR based testing labs: 579 (Govt: 366 + Private: 213)

• TrueNat based testing labs: 405 (Govt: 376 + Private: 29)

• CBNAAT based testing labs: 90 (Govt: 33 + Private: 57)

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued Revised Guidelines for Home Isolation of very mild/ pre-symptomatic/ asymptomatic COVID-19 cases. The guidelines are in supersession to the guidelines issued on the subject on 10th May, 2020. Details of the Revised Guidelines can be found at:

https://www.mohfw.gov.in/pdf/RevisedHomeIsolationGuidelines.pdf