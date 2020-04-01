COVID-19: India calls for creating global framework for further enhancing affordable access to medicines

A statement issued at the end of the meeting, said that emergency measures designed to tackle COVID-19, if deemed necessary, must be targeted, proportionate, transparent, and temporary.

The measures should not create unnecessary barriers to trade or disruption to global supply chains, and be consistent with WTO rules.

In the second such meet through video conferencing, India has called for creating global framework for further enhancing affordable access to medicines for fighting pandemics and facilitating easier movement of health professionals across national borders.

In his interventions, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal stressed on the need to uphold multilateral commitments and improve upon its effectiveness to meet current challenges.