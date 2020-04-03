COVID-19: GoM meeting held at Raksha Mantri’s residence

Home minister Amit Shah, minister of information and broadcasting Prakash Javadekar, minister for textiles and women & child development Smriti Z Irani, minister of consumer affairs, food and public distribution Ram Vilas Paswan, MoS (Home) G Kishan Reddy, among other Union ministers, were present in the meeting.

The meeting was held in order to discuss the strategy and preparation for tackling coronavirus.

The meeting was held after 9 days of the completion of the 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

On Friday evening, through a video message the Prime Minister had urged people to gather together for a unique exercise on April 5 at 9pm to show they were together in the fight against coronavirus.