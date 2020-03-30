COVID-19: Four officials in Delhi suspended for not enforcing lock-down

The Ministry in a statement said these officers have failed to ensure public health and safety during the lockdown restrictions to combat COVID-19.

Additional Chief Secretary (Transport) Renu Sharma and Principal Secretary (Finance) Rajiv Verma were suspended were suspended with immediate effect due to serious lapse in their duties to enforce the lockdown in the capital.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Land Buildings) Satya Gopal has been issued a show-cause notice. The Sub Divisional Magistrate (Seelampur) has also been issued a show-cause notice.