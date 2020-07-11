COVID-19 fatality rate declines to 2.72% in the country

This is lower than the fatality rates observed in many other countries in the world. Union Health Ministry said, the focus of Covid-19 management in the country has been to keep the fatalities low.

It was 2.82 per cent a month ago. Health Ministry also noted that 30 states and Union Territories have a fatality rate lower than the national average.

Manipur, Nagaland, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Mizoram, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Sikkim have zero fatality rate.



The recovery rate has improved to 62.42 per cent. In 18 states and UTs the recovery rates are higher than the national average.



The ministry said with the support and guidance of the Central government, the states and union territories have taken many steps like mapping of communities to focus on high-risk groups like the elderly/aged and population with comorbidities, and providing special care to them.



It said, there is a focus on the improvement of quality of medical care for coronavirus patients.

The country-wide strong network of ASHAs and ANMs along with Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres have helped in effective surveillance and contact tracing of the cases, including the lakhs of migrants and returnees, it said.