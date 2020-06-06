COVID-19 death toll rises to 13 in Nepal

According to the Ministry of Health and Population with this the COVID-19 deaths in the Himalayan nation have reached 13.

Ministry spokesperson said 323 more persons diagnosed with COVID-19 during the last 24 hours.

The number of coronavirus cases in Nepal has crossed 3000 mark and reached 3,235.

Meanwhile, 32 people recovered and were discharged from various hospitals today.

There are 2,857 active cases, while 365 people have been recovered so far.

13 persons have died of COVID-19. Out of 77 districts of Nepal 70 districts have reported coronavirus infection till date.

