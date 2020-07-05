COVID-19 Death toll Crosses 2000 in Bangladesh

Briefing media the Additional Director General (ADG) of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Dr. Nasima Sultana said that 2738 new Coronavirus cases and 1904 recoveries were reported during the last 24 hours. The total number of recovered patients has gone up to 72625.

The recovery rate in Bangladesh now stands at 44.72 percent. In view of the mounting deaths and infections, the local authorities continued with the strategy of putting highly affected areas called red zones under complete lockdown.

The Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) put the Wari locality of Dhaka under complete lockdown for three weeks starting Saturday. The Chittagong University also imposed complete lockdown for two weeks within the University area from Saturday.

In the meanwhile, Road Transport and Bridges Minister and Senior Awami League leader Obaudur Quader has called upon the people to avoid crowding at any cost during the forthcoming Eid-Ul-Azha festival.

