COVID-19 Crisis: PM Modi holds telephonic conversation with Maldives President 

A statement by President office said the two leaders discussed measures that can be taken both bilaterally and regionally to mitigate the immediate damage, support national budgets and stimulate economies once the pandemic abates.

The President reiterated his praise for PM Modi’s early initiative to establish a voluntary COVID-19 fund to financially assist the countries of South Asia as they deal with the virus. He also thanked the Prime Minister for the direct assistance the Indian Government has provided the Maldives, with special reference to the visiting medical team from India and facilitating transfer of essential supplies from India to the Maldives.

Both also discussed the possibility of the Maldives securing additional assistance from India to contain the virus.

The two leaders also updated each other on their countries’ respective situations in regard to COVID-19, and on the measures they are taking in response.

Meanwhile, a total of nine Maldivians and six Bangladeshi nationals are among the 15 cases tested positive on Monday in Male bringing the total to 47. The first case was reported in capital last Wednesday and the city has been under lockdown for this month.

Maldives has received total of 67 COVID infections so far but 16 of the initial 20 cases have recovered, most of them foreign tourists.